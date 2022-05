The Cabinet of Ministers has abolished state regulation of gasoline and diesel fuel prices. This is stated in resolution No. 594 of May 17, the text of which was published on the website of the government on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, by this decree, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended paragraph 41/4 of Resolution No. 126 of December 9, 2020, taking into account the changes made by Resolution No. 488 of April 29, 2022, which, for the period of quarantine, established a maximum level of trade markup of UAH 7 per liter (including value added tax) for diesel fuel and UAH 6.5 per liter (including VAT) for gasoline.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said that the Cabinet of Ministers decided to suspend state regulation of fuel prices so that market operators had the opportunity to saturate the market with the necessary resource.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers expects that the marginal prices for diesel fuel will be no more than UAH 58 per liter, for gasoline - no more than UAH 52 per liter.

Prior to this, on May 14, the Ministry of Economy raised the maximum cost of gasoline (taking into account the maximum level of trade markup) by 5.8% to UAH 39.86 per liter and reduced the maximum cost of diesel fuel by 0.8% to UAH 42.31 per liter.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada canceled the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports from 20% to 7%.