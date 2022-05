In Kyiv, from Saturday, May 21, the cost of travel in private minibuses increases. Ihor Moiseenko, head of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, informed the Segodnya website about this on Thursday, May 19.

"Travel will rise in price in almost all private minibuses in Kyiv. The fare will be UAH 15 in 90% of private minibuses. Literally on 7-8 short routes, the fare will be UAH 12," Moiseenko said.

The head of the Association explained that the increase in the cost of travel is caused by the shortage and high cost of fuel, the rise in price of spare parts and fuel and lubricants, as well as a decrease in the number of passengers.

The fare on the routes of Kyivpastrans is still UAH 10: "The city allocates subsidies for utility carriers, but how much they will manage to keep the old tariff is still unknown," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, an electronic system for paying for travel in public transport was resumed in Kyiv.

On May 8, the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said that prices for travel in public transport in Kyiv would not be increased.

Recall that the issue of raising prices for travel in the capital's minibuses was discussed at the end of last year and the beginning of this year.