Invaders Destroyed Epicenter Shopping Centers In Chernihiv, Mariupol And Bucha. Company To Restore Them

The invaders destroyed the shopping centers of the Epicenter K company, which develops a network of construction and household shopping centers of the same name, in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha and damaged 2 shopping centers - in Kyiv and Kharkiv, the company intends to restore them.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the first months of a full-scale war in Ukraine, Russian invaders destroyed 3 Epicenter shopping centers - in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha, with a total area of ​​59,157 square meters. 2 more shopping centers - in Kyiv and Kharkiv were damaged," the statement says.

It is noted that at the moment the Epicenter and Nova Liniya shopping centers operate where it is possible to carry out trading activities and where there is no direct threat to customers and employees.

The company noted that although to date the shopping center in Bucha has been destroyed, the company has found a way to provide local residents with the necessary goods. In particular, Epicenter launched mobile order pickup centers, which will allow customers to make purchases on the epicentrk.ua website and receive them in their city.

"The Epicenter chain of shopping centers has chosen the course of the country's economic front. We will definitely rebuild all the destroyed shopping centers. And as a symbol of national revival and memory of the defenders, we will plant an alley of red viburnum in Bucha," the company said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in March, the invaders fired at one of the Epicenter shopping centers in Kharkiv.

The company Epicenter K began its activities with the opening of the first hypermarket in Kyiv on December 6, 2003.

The company is engaged in the development of a network of shopping centers Epicenter and hypermarkets of building materials Nova Liniya.

Also, Epicenter K has a franchise for the development of a network of goods for sports Intersport.

The ultimate beneficiaries of the company are Halyna Hereha and Oleksandr Hereha.