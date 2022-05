Demining Of Ukraine May Be Completed In 2032 - Emergency Service

Demining the territory of Ukraine may take from 5 to 10 years.

Oleh Bondar, Head of the Department for the Organization of Pyrotechnic Works and Humanitarian Demining of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on international experience, demining may take from 5 to 10 years," Bondar said.

According to him, one of the biggest negative consequences of the invasion of the territory of Ukraine by Russian troops was the large-scale contamination of territories and settlements with explosive objects, including the use of which is prohibited by international conventions.

Bondar specified that the enemy uses remote mining systems, cynically sets up unguided minefields on the territory of settlements and leaves behind a large number of especially dangerous specially installed explosive devices that pose a mortal danger and threat to the civilian population.

"These mines and ammunition were found in the territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The total number of various mines, cluster elements and specially installed explosive devices is about 10% of all detected and defused explosive objects," he added.

As Bondar noted, in order to secure the civilian population, the State Emergency Service has intensified work on educating the population about the risks in case of detection of explosive objects, information and explanatory work is carried out with citizens on an ongoing basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs states that Ukraine has become one of the most contaminated countries in the world with ammunition.

The State Emergency Service plans to involve foreign specialists in demining the territories liberated from Russian occupiers, in particular in Kyiv region.