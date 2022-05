On Thursday, May 12, Russian invaders hit Zaporizhzhia with a cruise missile. This is stated in the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Today, May 12, at about 10:00 a.m., Russian troops launched a cruise missile on the city of Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary data, a private building is on fire," the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

It is noted that information about the victims is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 9, CNN channel, citing a high-ranking official of the U.S. Department of Defense, reported that cases of refusal to obey the orders of the command began to be recorded among the Russian military.

In early May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the storm by the Russian invaders in the area of ​​the settlement of Orekhiv of Zaporizhzhia region.

On the night of April 22, Zaporizhzhia law enforcement officers patrolled the streets and detained curfew violators. 22 people were taken to the police departments, including 18 men and 4 women.

It was also reported that windows in 4 carriages of train No. 119/120 Zaporizhzhia-Lviv were shattered by the blast and debris.