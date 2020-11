Epicenter Denies Information About Work Of One Of Its Stores In Kyiv During "Weekend Quarantine"

The Epicenter K company, which develops a chain of construction and economic hypermarkets of the same name, denies information about the work of its store on Hryhorenko Street in Kyiv during the "weekend quarantine."

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Epicenter shopping center on Pozniaky worked on weekends exclusively for issuing online orders through the online booking offices. In confirmation, we have the corresponding video camera recordings," the statement reads.

Epicenter K claims that the information posted on the Facebook page of the Main Directorate of the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service in Kyiv on the results of the inspection of the shopping center on Pozniaky in Kyiv and, in particular, on the violation of the requirements of the "weekend quarantine" is not true.

According to the statement, no violations from the side of law enforcement agencies were recorded.

The company states that the photos in this Facebook post are not photos of the shopping center on Pozniaky.

The photo shows the entrance to one of the Epicenter K stores with visitors in masks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, a statement from the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service indicated that it suspended the activities of the Epicenter store, which was operating during the "weekend quarantine", on November 14.

Earlier, Epicenter K decided to work on weekends only to issue online orders, before that it planned to implement sale of only a group of goods permitted by the Cabinet of Ministers during the “weekend quarantine.”

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov was outraged by the reaction of the Epicenter K company on social networks on the introduction of a "weekend quarantine."

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a "weekend quarantine", limiting the work of the trade sector on Saturday and Sunday.

In response, a post appeared on the page of the Epicenter shopping center chain on Facebook with the words "Attention! We are introducing 72-hour Friday!"

