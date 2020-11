Epicenter K Changes Its Decision To Work On Weekends Deciding To Work Only On Issuing Online Orders

Epicenter K, which develops a chain of construction and utility hypermarkets of the same name, has changed its decision to work on weekends, deciding to work only on issuing online orders.

The Epicenter shopping center chain announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the "weekend quarantine", the Epicenter chain will operate exclusively online and will issue goods at the Pick-up centers of shopping centers," the statement reads.

At the same time, the company decided to extend the work of its shopping centers on weekdays - until 00:00 a.m. and until the last client.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Epicenter K previously announced its intention to sell only groups of goods permitted by the Cabinet of Ministers during the "weekend quarantine".

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, expresses his concerns over the response of the Epicenter K company on social media over the imposition of the “weekend quarantine”.

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a "weekend quarantine", limiting the work of the trade sector on Saturday and Sunday.

In response, a post appeared on the Facebook page of the Epicenter shopping centers chain with the words "Attention! We are introducing 72-hour Friday!"

The Retail Association of Ukraine (RAU) asks the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Health not to impose trade restrictions during the "weekend quarantine."

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources