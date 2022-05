Possible Russian Victory In Donbas Will Not End War, Putin Intends To Go Further - U.S. Intelligence

The armed confrontation between Russia and Ukraine may drag on for many months due to the desire of Russian President Vladimir Putin to seize Odesa and form a land corridor to the so-called Transnistria.

The corresponding statement was made by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, according to Sky News.

During a hearing in the U.S. Senate, Haines noted that the actions of Russian troops in Ukraine could escalate and become more unpredictable in the coming months.

She stressed that the possible victory in the Donbas, which Russia allegedly seeks, may not be the end in this war.

"The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means," she said.

She did not specify what exactly is meant by the phrase "more drastic means."

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence also admitted that the Russian president could impose martial law in the country in order to begin mobilizing people to replenish his troops in Ukraine.

Recall that during the Senate hearings, the Director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency Scott Barrier spoke with Haines.

He said how many Russian generals have been eliminated by the Ukrainian military since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

Earlier, we wrote that the British intelligence named the reason for the lack of major military successes of the Russian army for all the time since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine.

And according to William J. Burns, the Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Putin has significantly raised the stakes in the new phase of the military confrontation in Ukraine.