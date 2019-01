U.S. National Intelligence Director Coats: U.S. Expects Russian Cyber-Attacks Against Ukraine During President

The United States’ Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has said that the United States expects Russia to use cyber techniques to influence the 2019 presidential election in Ukraine.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced this in a statement after Coats addressed the Senate Intelligence Committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We also expect Russia will use cyber techniques to influence Ukraine’s upcoming presidential election," Coats said.

According to him, Russia’s attack against Ukrainian naval vessels in November is just the latest example of the Kremlin’s willingness to violate international norms to coerce its neighbors and accomplish its goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy stated on June 27, 2018, that he was not ruling out the possibility of Russian interference in elections in Ukraine through cyber attacks.