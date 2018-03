Defense Ministry: FSB Of Russia Holding Joint Exercises With Militants In Donbas

Events

Defense Ministry's Intelligence: Separatist Commandment Cancels New Year Bonus To Pay Wage Arrears To Russian Military

Politics

Civilian Killed As Result Of Firing Of His Car By Militants At Checkpoint In Donetsk Region

Events

Russian Military Plunder School In Donetsk Region

Events

PGO Investigating NACB's Illegal Bugging Of Employees Of Defense Ministry, National Police, SBU, Foreign Intelligence In 2016

Politics

Defense Ministry: 5 Russian Military Beaten By Locals In Donetsk Region

Events

Civilian, 1 Russian Military Die From Grenade Explosion At Watermelons Theft Attempt In Donbas

Events

Russian Command Allows Shooting At Militants On The Run

Events

Russian Military Makes Attempt To Kill Himself When Command Refuses To Allow Returning From Donbas

Events

1 Militant Dies, 5 Hospitalize With Drugs Overdose In Luhansk Region

Events

ATO Headquarters Concerned With More Active Intelligence Activity Of Militants

Events

Intelligence: Russian Commandment Starts Seizing Documents From Militaries In Donbas

Politics

Intelligence: Russian Secret Services Preparing Mass Disorders In Odesa On May 2 And May 9

Politics

Intelligence: Zasiadko And Skochynsky Coalmines Suspend Operation

Events

SBU: Shelling Of Polish Consulate In Lutsk, Blocking Of Highway Near Lviv Part Of Special Operation By Russian Intelligence Agencies

Events

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Russian Command Instructs DPR And LPR To Nationalize Flats Left By Owners For More Than 3 Months

Politics

Defense Ministry Intelligence Reports About Assassination Attempt On 'Military Commissar' Of LPR

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Militants Preparing To Take Away To Russia 20 Bodies Of RF Servicemen Killed In Donbas

Politics

Intelligence: Russian Military Commence Expropriation Of Property Of Common People In Donbas Under Guise Of Nationalization

Politics

Russian Military Kills Himself And Local Woman By Hand Grenade In Kadiyevka, Luhansk Region