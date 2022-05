The most combat-ready units and the most advanced capabilities of Russia receive serious damage during the war in Ukraine. At the same time, it will be difficult to restore them due to international sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the daily intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

The department notes that at least one modern Russian tank T-90M was destroyed in battles. T-90M was introduced in 2016 and includes improved armor, an upgraded cannon and improved satellite navigation systems.

About 100 tanks T-90M are now in service among better equipped Russian units, including those fighting in Ukraine. The upgraded armor of the system, designed to counter anti-tank weapons, remains vulnerable if it is not supported by other power elements, the review said.

The conflict in Ukraine causes serious damage to some of the most combat-ready units and advanced capabilities of Russia. After this conflict, Russia will need significant time and expenses to restore its armed forces, British intelligence notes.

The review said, replacing modernized and improved equipment would be particularly difficult because of sanctions restricting Russia's access to critical microelectronic components.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian servicemen on Friday, May 6, repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Donbas.

Meanwhile, near Mykolaiv, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy ammunition depot.

At the same time, according to intelligence, the Russian Federation continues to send inexperienced conscripts to the war in Ukraine.