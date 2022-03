U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency Believes Closed Sky Over Ukraine Will Not Protect Against Russian Weapons

Scott D. Berrier, the Director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, believes that the closed sky over Ukraine will not protect against many of the weapons Russian forces are using in Ukraine right now.

This is indicated in the statement of the American edition of CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“A no-fly zone over Ukraine would not protect against many of the weapons Russian forces are using in Ukraine right now,” the statement reads, citing Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier.

Berrier stressed that the Russian forces are using "a combination of mostly missiles, artillery, multiple rocket launchers. There are some precision guided munitions that are being dropped from aircraft, but that number is small."

He added that a no-fly zone would not protect against “inhibit missiles, rockets and artillery.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the decision of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit to pass 50 tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine through its procurement system, suggested that this was done in order for Ukraine to burn the Budapest Memorandum.

Commenting on NATO's refusal to close the skies over Ukraine, Zelenskyy said "you can't buy off liters of fuel for liters of our blood."