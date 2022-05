Putin Preparing For Cancer Surgery After May 9, Will Be Replaced By Patrushev - The Sun

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will undergo an operation for cancer after May 9. This is reported by the tabloid The Sun with reference to a "Kremlin insider."

Putin will transfer power to the head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, the newspaper claims.

The Russian tyrant's health has been the subject of speculation amid reports he is battling abdominal cancer. And now there is allegedly information that the disease is progressing and 69-year-old Putin may soon go under the surgeon's knife and disappear from view.

It is not known when Putin will be hospitalized, but it is unlikely until May 9, when he is going to host a parade in honor of the victory over Hitler's Germany, the article noted.

It is reported that The Sun indicates the source of the leak - the YouTube channel General SVR, where audio appeared with the voice of a man, possibly a connoisseur of the Kremlin backstage.

The insider says that Putin will have surgery and will be he incapacitated, adding that he “thinks it'll be for a short time”.

For two or three days, Russia, waging an invading war against Ukraine, will actually be led by Patrushev, the voice convinces.

Patrushev, 70, is considered a key shadow developer of the war strategy in Ukraine and the man who convinced Putin that Kyiv is filled with neo-Nazis, writes The Sun.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to media reports, Putin wants to annex the "DPR" and "LPR" to Russia, referendums can be held in May.

Putin also threatened "lightning fast" and "unique" blows to everyone who intervenes in the war in Ukraine.