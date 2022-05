Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Gulevich has claimed that there is a growing military threat to the country, as well as a 20,000-strong group of Ukrainian military in the Southern operational direction, which "demands reaction." This was reported by the Belarusian agency BelTA on Tuesday, May 10.

Belarus has advanced battalion-tactical groups to the West and North-West operational directions. To strengthen them, units of air defense, missile forces and artillery are involved.

"In the Southern operational direction, the group created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a total number of up to 20,000 people also requires a reaction from us. The special operations forces, which are deployed in three tactical directions, ensure the security of Belarus. In addition, from today, under my leadership, two districts of territorial defense are being checked, deployed units of territorial troops will carry out tasks to protect important facilities," Gulevich said.

The Chief of the General Staff also spoke about the "growing threat to Belarus" from the United States and its allies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus decided to conduct a sudden check of the response forces of the Armed Forces.

On April 12, military expert Oleh Zhdanov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko were probably meeting to involve the Belarusian army in the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not exclude the possibility of an attack by Belarus.