The leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said that the majority of Belarusians do not support the actions of Aleksandr Lukashenko, therefore they are waging a partisan war, stopping Russian trains with weapons and transmitting data on the movement of equipment. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told BBC about this.

She stated that the actions of the Belarusian underground helped to keep Kyiv.

Since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, Belarusian partisans committed 80 sabotage actions on the railway that supplied Russian troops before they were pushed back from the north of Ukraine. Also, activists provide Ukraine with intelligence on the movement of troops and missile launches, she said.

Tikhanovskaya noted that 86% do not support the invasion of Ukraine. She believes that the fate of Ukraine and Belarus is interconnected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has said that the so-called "special operation" of Russian troops in Ukraine has dragged on, although he does not know the planned deadlines for its implementation.

British intelligence believes that the sudden exercises in Belarus do not pose a threat to its neighbors. At the same time, the Russian Federation can use them to keep the Ukrainian military in the north flank.