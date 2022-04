Polish servicemen fired at the Belarusian road checkpoint Peschatka and tried to blind the Belarusian border guards with strobe lights. This is stated in the message of the State Border Committee of Belarus on Facebook today, April 11.

"On the night of April 10-11, Polish servicemen fired at the Belarusian road checkpoint Peschatka. Also, the security forces tried to blind the Belarusian border guards with strobe lights. The illegal actions of the adjacent side were recorded by video surveillance cameras," the statement says.

The Belarusian side said that the border guards found damage to the walls of the border modules and metal balls, and that earlier a Belarusian border post was fired upon from Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, on the Belarusian-Polish border, migrants attempted to break into Poland, throwing stones and firecrackers at the police.

On November 21, 2021, the Polish Prime Minister announced that the Polish government is ready to tighten sanctions against Belarus, which include the closure of borders amid the crisis with illegal migrants.

On November 13, 2021, a Polish soldier was killed in the line of duty near the border with Belarus.