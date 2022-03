Large-Scale Participation Of Belarusian Troops In Hostilities Against Ukraine On Russia Side Possible

There is still a possibility of large-scale participation of Belarusian troops in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A partial regrouping of the ground forces and special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus has been carried out.

In particular, in the Brest area there is one battalion tactical group each from the 38th separate airborne assault brigade (Brest) and the 103rd separate airborne brigade (Vitebsk) of the Belarusian Armed Forces.

In the area of ​​Aleksandrovka (the area of ​​the border checkpoint near Vilchi, Kyiv region), there are 2 battalion and tactic groups of the 38th separate airborne assault brigade in the Kirovo region (Polesye radiation reserve).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out airstrikes on Ukraine.