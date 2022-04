Belarusian troops are on high alert. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not exclude the possibility of an attack by the country. The speaker of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Oleksandr Motuzianyk said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Thus, Motuzianyk said that the Ministry of Defense cannot completely reject the possibility of an attack by Belarus.

"We cannot completely reject this possibility. We know that as of this time, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are covering a section of the border with Ukraine and are on high alert," Motuzianyk said.

Motuzianyk also stressed that Belarus has already become a participant in the war against Ukraine, since it allowed Russia to use its territories and capacities to carry out attacks.

"But Belarus with its unfriendly actions has already tarnished itself in this shameful and unfair war, which Russia unleashed against us. Airfields, from where Russian planes take off and bomb Ukraine. Areas for the placement of tactical missile systems with which Russia strikes our territory. Therefore, we must be ready for any action," he explained.

Meanwhile, the Russian and Belarusian military warn civilians in Belarus about the preparation of an attack by Ukraine.