The invaders blew up 3 automobile bridges near Kharkiv to slow down the counteroffensive actions of the Ukrainian military.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of settlements near the city of Kharkiv. In the Izium direction, it conducts air reconnaissance using UAVs in order to clarify the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

In the area of the settlements of Tsyrkuny and Ruski Tyshky, the invaders blew up three road bridges in order to slow down the counter-offensive actions of the units of the Defense Forces.

In the Donetsk and Tavriia directions, the enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling along the collision line and uses operational-tactical aviation to launch missile and bomb attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the city of Mariupol, it continues to block units of the Defense Forces in the Azovstal area.

It made assault actions in order to take control of the territory of the plant.

In the Polissia and the Siverskyi directions, the enemy did not commit active actions.

