Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to counterattack the forces of the invaders near Kharkiv. As a result of offensive actions, the Ukrainian military liberated five settlements east of the regional center.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“As a result of the offensive, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine regained control over the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Fedorivka, Ukrainka, Shestakovo, Peremoha, and part of the village of Cherkaski Tyshky,” it was reported.

The General Staff noted that Russian troops continue to block remote settlements in Kharkiv region, and also conduct systematic shelling of high intensity.

Recall, on May 5, the Ukrainian command reported that the units of the invaders tried to regain previously lost positions near Kharkiv, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed their offensive.

We also reported that on April 30, the Ukrainian military liberated 4 settlements near Kharkiv from the invaders.

Previously, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military had moved to a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv and Izium directions.