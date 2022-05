In one of the villages of Mykolaiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy warehouse with ammunition and up to 20 units of enemy military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update.

The enemy does not stop the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain a land corridor between the indicated territories and the occupied Crimea, the General Staff says.

In the Polissia direction, the enemy did not commit active actions. In the course of checking the combat readiness of units performing tasks to cover a section of the border with Ukraine, hidden rotation of these units is not excluded.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy did not carry out active actions. The engineering and fortification equipment of positions and strips in the border areas of the Kursk region continues.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of settlements near the city of Kharkiv. In the Izium direction, it conducts air reconnaissance using UAVs in order to clarify the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

In the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Tsyrkuny and Ruski Tyshky, the invaders blew up three road bridges in order to slow down the counter-offensive actions of the units of the Defense Forces.

In the Donetsk and Tavriia directions, the enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling along the collision line and uses operational-tactical aviation to launch missile and bomb attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the city of Mariupol, it continues to block units of the Defense Forces in the Azovstal area. It made assault actions in order to take control of the territory of the plant.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy inflicted a fiery defeat with the use of artillery on the positions of the Ukrainian troops. It fired at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Mykolaiv with missiles and multiple launch rocket systems.

In the village of Ivano-Kepin, units of the Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and up to 20 units of enemy military equipment.

In the city of Kherson temporarily occupied by the enemy, the invaders take a number of measures to ensure the activities of the Russian occupation forces and maintain the Russian occupation regime. The number of checkpoints and mobile patrols has been increased.

Over the previous day, the air defense units of the Air Force and Ground Forces hit fourteen Orlan-type UAVs.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, defenders of Ukraine repulsed eight enemy attacks, destroyed three tanks, eight artillery systems, seven units of armoured combat vehicles, one car and three units of enemy special engineering equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian servicemen on Friday, May 6, repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Donbas.

Meanwhile, the Russian troops are already near Severodonetsk and are preparing to storm the city.

Also, Russian troops with the use of aviation resumed the assault on certain areas of Azovstal.

At the same time, according to intelligence, the Russian Federation continues to send inexperienced conscripts to the war in Ukraine.