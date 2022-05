The Russian occupational troops tried to return the lost positions near the city of Kharkiv, made an unsuccessful attempt to attack near the settlement of Staryi Saltiv, but failed. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook on Thursday, May 5

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost positions near the city of Kharkiv, made an unsuccessful attempt to attack near the settlement of Staryi Saltiv. The enemy doesn't stop trying to improve the tactical position of its units in the area of ​​the city of Izium, carries out artillery shelling of nearby settlements, and it has no success. Due to heavy losses, the enemy withdrew units from the 4th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army and the 106th Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to rebuild, the operational update states.

Because of big losses the invaders occupy hospitals in the occupied territories of Kharkiv region to treat the wounded. The occupiers built a hospital on the basis of Kupyansk City Hospital, the General Staff informed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5 the defense forces of Ukraine passed to counteroffensive actions in the Kharkiv and Izium directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine beat off the offensive of the Russian military in the direction of the settlement of Dovhenke in Kharkiv region.

In turn, the Advisor to the Head of Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych predicts the transition of the Ukrainian army to counterattack in the second half of June – in July.