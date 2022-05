Today, a new stage began in the war with the Russian Federation, where Ukrainian troops are no longer retreating, and in some directions went on the offensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a session of the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, the corresponding appeal was published on the YouTube channel of the President's Office on Wednesday, May 4.

Zelenskyy said that the main goal of Ukraine is to oust the aggressor from the territories, without taking a step back. In some territories, Ukrainian troops stopped the advance of the enemy, in others - went on the offensive, the President said.

"We did it - stop Russia, its forward movement. We did. The second stage is to make it possible for Russia to withdraw from our territory. Now we are in the second stage. The third stage is to restore the maximum territorial integrity," the President emphasized.

At the same time, Ukraine expects to restore territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, but this cannot be achieved immediately, and where possible, it is desirable to use diplomacy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he considers the massive shelling of Ukrainian territory by Russian missiles on Tuesday evening to be a nervous reaction to Ukraine's successes and a desire to vent one’s powerlessness.

Also on May 4, Zelenskyy said that he would not allow Ukraine to be drawn into a "diplomatic swamp," which would mean a frozen conflict with Russia.

On May 2, Zelenskyy said that the issue of lifting anti-Russian sanctions, which were imposed for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is not part of the negotiation process.