Russian troops continue their offensive near Izium, Kharkiv region, despite the losses. To support their troops, heavy Tulip mortars and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were deployed from the Belgorod region in this area. This is reported in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy by the forces of several units continues the offensive in the direction of Izium - Barvinkove. At the same time, the invaders suffer losses.

To support the offensive in this area, the enemy transferred from the territory of the Belgorod region to the Izium area a battery of 240-mm Tulip heavy self-propelled mortars and a unit armed with the Smerch MLRS.

The General Staff added that in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region, the enemy continues to carry out filtration measures. To do this, it additionally involves units of the Russian Guard (Rosgvardia).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders increased the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. The Ukrainian military shot down several of them.

In addition, the Russian invaders are trying to improve the tactical situation in the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih directions.

Meanwhile, the Russians suffered losses on the outskirts of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.