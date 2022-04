Invaders Could Not Break Through Defense In Area Of Kurakhove In Donetsk Region - General Staff

The Russian military made an unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the area of Kurakhove in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy continues offensive operations in the Eastern Operating Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between the indicated territories and the occupied Crimea.

“In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to shell the positions of Ukrainian troops along the clash line with mortars and barrel artillery. The enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops in the area of Kurakhove," the message says.

In the Slobozhanshchyna, the enemy carried out systematic shelling from artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, of the cities of Kharkiv, Derhachi and the village of Prudianka.

In the direction of Izium - Barvinkove, the invaders attempted an offensive in the area of Nova Dmytrivka, but suffered losses and retreated.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siverskyi directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the enemy were found.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, units of the occupation forces, under the guise of artillery fire, continue to improve the engineering equipment of positions, replenish stocks of material and technical means, ammunition and fuel, and conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The Russian invaders tried to improve the tactical position of their troops in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, but did not have success, retreated with losses.

On the temporarily captured territory of Kharkiv region, in the area of the village of Levkivka, Iziumskyi district, the enemy organized a collection point for damaged equipment, where military equipment is repaired and restored.

Besides, Russian invaders continue to carry out the so-called filtration measures in certain settlements temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

On the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders inspect the houses of local residents in order to identify the places of residence of representatives of the security forces of Ukraine.

A census of the local population is carried out; movement in the temporarily seized territory without identity documents is prohibited.

On the temporarily captured territory of Kherson region, the invaders are preparing for the so-called referendum: they print ballots, clarify the personal data of local residents.

At the same time, Russian invaders continue to prevent civilians from leaving the captured territory.

In the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic, in connection with numerous provocations from Russia, a "red" level of terrorist danger has been introduced.

The personnel of the power structures of Transnistria was transferred to a barracks state, control at checkpoints was strengthened, preparations for the festive parade on May 9 were canceled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff reported that the Russian military captured the settlements of Zarichne and Novotoshkivske, are storming Yampil in the Donbas.