Zelenskyy Asking UN Secretary General Guterres To Help Evacuate All Wounded From Azovstal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to help evacuate all the wounded from the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

This is stated in the message of the President's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, during the telephone conversation, Zelenskyy personally expressed gratitude to the Secretary General for his efforts to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Azovstal.

Zelenskyy informed Guterres about the successful conduct of the first stage of the evacuation, during which 121 people were removed from Azovstal, and expressed hope for the successful continuation of the evacuation operation.

The President thanked the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which demonstrated the possibility of making progress in the most difficult humanitarian crises.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appealed to the UN Secretary General with a request to assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal," the statement said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the lives of the people remaining there are under threat, and asked for assistance in saving them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 100 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant on May 1.

In the evening on May 3 it became known that the evacuees from Azovstal arrived in Zaporizhzhia.