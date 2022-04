Ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, accused of economic crimes, returned to Ukraine from abroad.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the anti-corruption authorities.

"He is already in Ukraine," said a representative of the anti-corruption authorities.

According to him, Nasirov, after returning, managed to take part in the court session on his case, which took place on April 22.

The information that Nasirov in Ukraine was confirmed to the agency by Nasirov's lawyer Oleksandr Lysak.

The lawyer said that his client personally took part in a recent court hearing.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Nasirov left for Israel.

Nasirov is subject to a bail in the amount of more than UAH 30 million and the obligation to appear on call.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail for former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov accused of economic crimes from UAH 36 million to UAH 31 million, and intends to send the difference in the amount of UAH 5 million to the Armed Forces.

Some of the defendants in the cases investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as well as some defenders of the defendants in the cases, are abroad, and some have joined the Armed Forces.