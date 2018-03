State Fiscal Service Fines Naftogaz Head Kobolev UAH 8.3 Billion

Economy

Ex-State Fiscal Service Chairperson Nasirov Requests Court To Reinstate Him

Politics

Cabinet Sacks Nasirov

Politics

Office Of Large Taxpayers: Losses Of State Budget From Introduction Of Tax On Withdrawn Capital Likely To Make UAH 80 Billion

Economy

Cabinet Cancels Reformation Of State Fiscal Service And State Customs Service

Politics

SACPO Sends To Court Case Against Nasirov

Politics

SACPO To Hand Indictment To Nasirov On Thursday

Politics

63,900 Cars With Foreign Plates Illegally Stay In Ukraine

Economy

Danyliuk Opposing Re-Subordination Of State Fiscal Service To Cabinet

Economy

Nasirov Insisting To Have No British Citizenship

Politics

Anticorruption Authorities Do Not Permit Nasirov To Leave For Health Treatment To United States

Politics

Law Enforcers Seize USD 1 Million, EUR 250,000, 2 Kg Of Gold From Ex-Head Of Fiscal Service In Kyiv Nyzenko

Politics

State Fiscal Service Registers 3,500 Millionaires In 2016

Economy

Customs Sends UAH 4 Billion For Road Repairs Since Early 2017

Economy

Court Prolongs Nasirov's Obligation To Carry Electronic Bracelet To June 26

Politics

SACPO Rejects Nasirov Lawyer's Petition To Close Criminal Proceedings Against Him

Politics

Nasirov Insists On His Innocence

Politics

Court Places Nasirov Under Arrest, Sets UAH 100 Million Bail

Politics

Cabinet Authorizes Prodan As State Fiscal Service Acting Head

Politics

Cabinet Suspends Nasirov From Post Until End Of Investigation Into His Case