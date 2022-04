The ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, accused of economic crimes, has left Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

The interlocutor noted that Nasirov went to Israel.

He added that the ex-head of the SFS had gone abroad before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The source did not say the purpose of the foreign trip.

At the same time, a preventive measure in the form of a bail in the amount of UAH 31 million is valid for Nasirov, he is also obliged to appear on a summons to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the former head of the Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov's bail from UAH 36 million to UAH 31 million and sent the difference to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.