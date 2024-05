Share:













Copied



No power outages are scheduled in Ukraine for Saturday, May 18,. At the same time, there will be limits schedules for industrial consumers.

It is reported by DTEK and Ukrenergo.

"Encouraging news. No electricity restrictions are planned for Saturday," DTEK said.

At the same time, the company noted that the situation in the power system is extremely variable, and urged Ukrainians to use electricity frugally.

"Throughout Ukraine, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., there will be schedules for limiting capacity for industrial consumers. Restrictions for household consumers are not predicted," Ukrenergo confirmed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the power system during the second half of 2024.

A significant power shortage persists on the grid on Friday.