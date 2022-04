The representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Olha Sovhyria said that the Constitutional Court dismissed judge Oleksandr Lytvynov.

She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has decided to dismiss the judge of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Lytvynov from his post," Sovhyria wrote.

According to her, Lytvynov was fired on the basis of his resignation letter.

Sovhyria recalled that Lytvynov was elected to the Constitutional Court according to the quota of the Congress of Judges of Ukraine, his powers expire on May 15 this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Petryshyn and Oksana Hryshchuk as judges of the Constitutional Court under the quota of President instead of Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin, the decree on appointment of whom he canceled.

They appealed this decision.

Kasminin and Tupytskyi appear on the site as judges of the Constitutional Court.

In addition, Tupytskyi is listed as the head of the court.

The Constitutional Court refused to swear in new judges of the Constitutional Court, explaining this decision by the lack of vacancies in the positions of judges.

The European Commission For Democracy Through Law (Venice Commission) supported the decision of the Constitutional Court to postpone the oath of new judges.