Germany cannot transfer the heavy weapons of the Bundeswehr that Ukraine is asking for, as there is a threat of Russian aggression against NATO.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with Spiegel, European Pravda writes.

Asked what prevents Germany from handing over operational equipment from the Bundeswehr and then gradually replacing it, Scholz replied: "The need to be able to always protect the territory of the Alliance."

“This is a difficult compromise that we constantly have to make together with our partners. After all, the threat to NATO territory from Russia remains. We hear this, in particular, from our Baltic partners, who ask us to increase the presence of the Bundeswehr ... NATO has set a goal, that we must resist the attack within 12 days with our ammunition and our equipment. Therefore, in the current threat situation, I will do my best not to forget this obligation," the Chancellor said.

He believes that the best option is to help Ukraine with former Soviet weapons that do not require training, and Berlin is negotiating their supply with European countries that have stocks of them.

"We can gradually make up for the costs incurred by our partners as a result of these deliveries with replacements from Germany, as in the case of Slovenia. In the medium term, we will help Ukraine improve its defense capability, including through Western weapons," he said.

Scholz also noted that the Bundeswehr's options for supplying additional weapons from its arsenal have been largely exhausted.

"What else can be made available, we definitely still deliver - anti-tank weapons, anti-tank mines and artillery ammunition. Therefore, in negotiations with German industry, we compiled a list of military equipment that can be quickly delivered, and discussed this with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. As well as previously, defense weapons and mortars for artillery combat. We pay for these arms deliveries. Germany provides a total of EUR 2 billion, a significant part of which will go directly to Ukraine," he said.

Recall, the media stated that the German Ministry of Defense had excluded all heavy weapons from the list sent by Ukraine, although the German industry is ready to supply many of the weapons in the short and medium term.

Earlier, the media reported that due to Scholz's reluctance to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine, Scholz could face resignation.