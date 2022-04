Germany Has No Taboo On Heavy Weapons Supply To Ukraine, But Bundeswehr Cannot Give Everything - Baerbock

The German Foreign Ministry denied the ban on the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, however, stressed that the Bundeswehr cannot give everything. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, writes HNA.

Thus, Baerbock noted that for Germany there is no taboo on the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

"For us, there is no taboo regarding armored vehicles and other weapons that Ukraine needs," Baerbock answered a question from journalists about the supply of German tanks to Ukraine.

Also, the Foreign Minister clarified that Germany cannot deliver everything, since the Bundeswehr does not have everything that Ukraine needs. She added that Berlin is ready to contribute and provide financial support.

"We are allocating one billion euros, because we must think not only about the coming days and months, but also about the next years for the systems that Ukraine needs for defense now," Baerbock said.

Baerbock also stressed that today "every day counts."

According to her, in the coming days, training of the Ukrainian military on German military equipment will begin. She added that Germany is trying to give Ukraine what is possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, media stated that the German Ministry of Defense excluded all heavy weapons from the list sent by Ukraine, although the German industry is ready to supply many of the weapons in the short and medium term.

Earlier, the German edition of Der Spiegel reported that members of the German parliament criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz due to the lack of heavy weapons supplies to Ukraine.

The U.S. Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby said that Ukraine received fighters, as well as aircraft parts from the allied countries of the United States. However, later the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they received parts and components for aircraft from the allies - but not new aircraft.