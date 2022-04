Germany Removes All Heavy Weapons From List Of Aid To Ukraine - Media

The German Ministry of Defense has excluded all heavy weapons from the list sent by Ukraine, although the German industry is ready to supply many of the weapons in the short to medium term.

According to European Pravda, Bild writes about this, which has Ukrainian and German lists at its disposal.

The list sent by Ukraine with a request to provide weapons to fight the Russian invasion included a number of heavy weapons: Leopard tanks, Puma and Marder armored personnel carriers, Boxer and Fuch armored personnel carriers.

Besides, Ukraine has notified the German federal government and industry of an urgent need for multiple rocket launchers and anti-ship missiles, as well as Milan and Spike anti-tank missiles.

Back in mid-March, almost all the weapons requested by Ukraine were on the list of deliveries to German industry - even modern Leopard 2 tanks.

According to the publication, after that, at the insistence of the office of Olaf Scholz, the Ministry of Defense began to reduce the list, as a result, the list of possible exports of weapons from the German military industry to Ukraine was reduced from 48 to 24 pages.

All the heavy weapons that German industry wanted to sell to Ukraine disappeared. Of Ukraine's 15 initial requests for weapons, only 3 remain, some of which have alternatives to the original requests.

The total cost of all "consolidated" German weapons for Ukraine is only EUR 307 million, although the German government announced the allocation of EUR 1 billion, most of which will go to Ukraine.

The German arms export list, compiled very broadly for security reasons, includes: vehicles, personal equipment, sensors and reconnaissance equipment, ammunition, logistics, weapons and small arms, and "field equipment" for Ukraine.

The publication notes that it is planned to supply modern devices, such as high-tech radars and remotely controlled combat modules for installation on Ukrainian armored vehicles.

Vehicles include upgraded 4WD vehicles, armored trucks, armored buses and nearly 100 HX81 heavy semi-trailers to transport Ukrainian tanks quickly.

But heavy weapons are not on the list.

It is reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, after receiving information about the reduced list, sent 2 more requests to the German side: on April 9, Kyiv again requested Leopard-2 tanks and self-propelled howitzers from Berlin, and on April 16 - IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the publication, the German government ignored these letters.

On April 19, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany does not supply heavy weapons, as other countries do not, for example, the USA, Canada, UK, France.

In fact, the U.S. and UK, as well as Australia and the Netherlands, supply heavy weapons to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, U.S. Department of Defense Secretary John Kirby said that Ukraine received fighter jets, as well as aircraft parts, from allied countries of the United States of America. Later, however, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they received spare parts and components for aircraft from the allies - but not new aircraft.

Earlier, the German publication Der Spiegel reported that members of the German parliament criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the lack of supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine.