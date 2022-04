German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the country cannot abandon Russian energy sources, as this would greatly harm the economy and, at the same time, would not help stop the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Spiegel, European Pravda writes.

"I don't see the gas embargo putting an end to the war at all. If Putin had been open to economic arguments, he would never have started this crazy war," Scholz said.

He also said that this is not about making money, but about avoiding a dramatic economic crisis, the loss of millions of jobs and industries.

“This would have serious consequences for our country, for the whole of Europe, and would also seriously affect the financing of the reconstruction of Ukraine. Therefore, I have to say: we cannot allow this. And, thirdly, does anyone really think about the global consequences?" Scholz said.

With regard to dependence on Russian gas, oil and coal, it was necessary to ensure in advance the possibility of using other suppliers in a very short period of time, the Chancellor noted.

"If necessary, Germany should finance LNG terminals and infrastructure for East German refineries, even if they were not economically viable. This is a real mistake that has been bothering me for a long time," the Chancellor added.

Recall that earlier the media reported that due to Scholz's unwillingness to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine, Scholz could face resignation.

In addition, Ukraine is awaiting the visit of Scholz with decisions on the provision of heavy weapons and an embargo on oil and gas from Russia.