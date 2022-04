Military cargo of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be considered a "legitimate target" for the Russian Federation, said Sergei Koshelev, Deputy Director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. This was reported by RIA Novosti on April 21.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia will consider cargo with foreign weapons on the territory of Ukraine as its legitimate military target.

"We directly tell U.S. representatives that the Russian Armed Forces have the right to consider U.S.-NATO transports with weapons traveling through Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, the Russian Federation sent an official diplomatic note to the United States warning that the U.S. and NATO supplies of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine "fuel" the conflict and could lead to "unpredictable consequences."

On March 24, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia retains the right to use nuclear weapons if the country is provoked by NATO.

On March 29, Kremlin Speaker Dmitry Peskov said that without payment for the supply of Russian gas, the Russian Federation is not going to supply blue fuel to European countries.