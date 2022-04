The Russian occupiers realized that they actually lost the battle for Kharkiv and would not be able to capture the city.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov on Ukraine 24 TV channel on the air of the all-Ukrainian marathon, writes Segodnya.

When asked why the direction from Izium to Sloviansk is important for the enemy in Kharkiv region, Synehubov replied:

“It realized that it had actually already lost the battle for Kharkiv. It would be extremely difficult for it to attack our positions of the Armed Forces, which we now hold. It has one direction left - through Kupiansk, through Izium, in order to redirect its troops to Luhansk and Donetsk regions, to increase its military presence in that direction. However, our Armed Forces are also holding their positions there, conducting fierce battles, and the enemy is really losing a large number of manpower, aircraft and armored vehicles there every day, yesterday a plane was shot down in the Balakliya direction.”

Commenting on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which managed to take back several settlements, the head of the administration noted:

“Yes, indeed, we constantly have battles, military operations, our Armed Forces have advanced in this direction, but, unfortunately, it is not necessary to say that it is safe in these settlements, since the hostilities in these territories is still ongoing. Liberating is one thing, to hold them is another. Still need to clean up and the like."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday evening that signs of the beginning of an offensive operation of the Russian invaders were recorded in the Eastern Operational Zone. However, foreign military analysts describe the actions of the Russian Federation as preliminary preparations for a much larger offensive.

Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, reported on the evening of April 17 that Russian troops had launched an offensive in the south in the direction of Huliaipole of Zaporizhzhia region.