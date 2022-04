Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in the eastern regions of Ukraine. A new offensive is being prepared there, according to British intelligence.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Britain on Twitter.

"Putin's speech on Tuesday underlined his interest in Donbas, where the Russian army is attacking the Armed Forces of Ukraine and preparing to offensive. The cities of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are likely to be the target of a similar level of violence from the Russian authorities," the statement said.

The authority believes that the Russian Federation is again trying to combine massive missile and artillery strikes and concentrate forces for an offensive.

The British Ministry of Defense also recalled that a significant number of Russian troops and equipment are now in Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders are holding the line.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the storm on Mariupol by the Russian military was unsuccessful.

In the meantime, Russia is trying to pull forces into Donbas that will be five times larger than the Ukrainian ones.

Earlier, Arestovych stated that two weeks of heavy fighting were coming in Donbas and their fate would determine the second phase of the war.