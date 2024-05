Share:













From Saturday, May 18, persons liable for military service in Kyiv will be able to update accounting data through Administrative Services Centers.

The department director of the Administrative Service Center in Kyiv Natalia Shamrai announced this on the air of Kyiv 24.

According to her, 300 administrators of Administrative Service Centers are connected to the accounting system in the capital.

"Tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., all Administrative Service Centers of the city of Kyiv are ready to accept persons liable for military service so that they can update their data," she said.

According to the director, the Administrative Service Centers are connected to the corresponding system. Those who are required to clarify military accounting data must carry identification documents, a military ticket or a credential.

"If the system does not let in a certain way for some reason, then we will find out and decide where to turn. We are all connected, almost 300 administrators of Administrative Service Centers are connected in the city of Kyiv," she added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Hluschenko said that citizens aged 18 to 60 years, who were excluded from military registration (as indicated in the relevant state registers and their military tickets), do not need to come to territorial recruitment centers to update information.

Meanwhile, on May 18, a new law on mobilization will come into force in Ukraine, according to which persons liable for military service who received several fines and did not appear in territorial recruitment centers can be prosecuted.