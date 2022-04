The Russian military on Monday morning fired at the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, 3 people were killed.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the investigation, on April 18, at about 10:30 a.m., servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, three people were killed. Currently, the number of wounded is being established," it was reported.

It is noted that a residential building was partially destroyed, near which an enemy shell fell, and neighboring houses were also damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war connected with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 5 people were killed and 20 were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian military of the central part of Kharkiv on April 17.