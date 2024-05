Share:













The situation in the power system may improve as early as next week, but electricity shortages will continue for a long time until power plants damaged by russian shelling are restored.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For quite a long period of time - both in the spring, and in the summer, and in the winter - we will have periods of power shortages, when we will have to apply customer shutdowns. It certainly will not be every day. For example, next week the situation may be really much better than this one, and it will be related to the change in weather," he explained.

According to Kudrytskyi, in Ukraine from time to time there will be periods when the operators of the energy system will be forced to use the disconnection of consumers as the last tool to balance the system.

Kudrytskyi added that the current energy consumption restrictions are implemented for all consumers and are evenly distributed among all regions.

"When we, as operators, determine the total deficit during the day on an hourly basis, we distribute this deficit evenly across the regions. We set a consumption limit for each region that is proportional to the normal consumption of the region. Thus, everyone should bear the joint burden of these outages," he stated.

According to the head of Ukrenergo, it will take a long time to restore and rebuild the energy system damaged by russian shelling.

"To completely move away from these risks, it is necessary, firstly, to restore the capacities of power plants, and secondly, it takes time to develop a new generation that will be decentralized, more secure and resistant to attacks, which can replace the damaged thermal coal power plants that today are primary targets for the enemy," Kudrytskyi said.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, Kudrytskyi previously said that in the summer the situation with electricity in Ukraine will be tense from the point of view of the balance in the energy system.

In February, the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo stated that Ukraine not only restores destroyed energy facilities after the strikes of the occupiers, but also works on a new format of power plants and substations, which will allow to better protect the system from missile strikes.