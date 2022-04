Russian occupiers have significantly intensified offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, increasing the number of missile strikes and artillery shelling along the entire line of combat.

This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk in an interview for RBC-Ukraine.

Thus, Motuzianyk noted that, based on the activity of the occupiers in eastern Ukraine in recent days, we can say that the decisive battle for Donbas has already begun.

"Actually, the broad offensive of the Russian army in eastern Ukraine was to take place sooner or later. But here it is important to understand that our Ukrainian settlements in the east of the state are large and small fortresses that today courageously defend and hinder the enemy's plans to capture all our territories. Therefore, the battle in Donbas is, without exaggeration, a decisive battle for Ukraine," Motuzianyk said.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Ukrainian military has resumed control over Mariyinka, Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 10 enemy attacks in Donbas on April 19.