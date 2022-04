The Ukrainian side turned to the Russian side with a demand to urgently create a humanitarian corridor from the Mariupol metallurgical plant Azovstal to evacuate civilians and wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We demand from the Russians an urgent humanitarian corridor from the Mariupol Azovstal plant! There are about 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers. They all need to be pulled out of Azovstal today!" she wrote.

Vereshchuk also urged world leaders and the international community to focus all their efforts on Azovstal now.

She stressed that now is a key moment for humanitarian efforts.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak and head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia confirmed their readiness to come to Mariupol for negotiations with Russian representatives on the evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian military defending the city.