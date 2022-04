Oleh Synehubov, chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, declares that the Russian invaders will no longer be able to capture Kharkiv. He believes that Russia has already lost this battle. Synehubov said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

So, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Russia may return to the plan to capture the entire region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to give an answer.

"We do not exclude this intention. We are quite ready for this, we do not reduce our military presence on the defense of Kharkiv and those fronts where we have already stood. We are only strengthening. After all, we see the plans of the enemy - it is preparing fortifications in some places, somewhere - they dig in and the like. Now this is no longer a raid, as they tried at the beginning. Now they have better planned the attack, if this happens, we are ready for it," Synehubov said.

However, he believes that the Russian military will no longer be able to capture Kharkiv, since the invaders suffered heavy losses in this direction. Russia will not be able to gather new forces to carry out the offensive now.

"I am convinced that they actually lost the battle for the city of Kharkiv. And they understood this in the first week of the war. The invaders here lost a fairly large amount of manpower, a lot of armored vehicles, aviation. And if we held the city back then, now the defense of Kharkiv is many times stronger. Therefore, they simply have no chance. If they decide to storm Kharkiv, then they need to bring much more troops than those who are here on the spot. And it will be extremely difficult for them to collect such a number," Synehubov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders deployed a unit of information and psychological operations against the defenders of Kharkiv.

According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, in eastern Ukraine, Russian troops are regrouping with the aim of resuming offensive on Kharkiv.