Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko said that the largest number of cases of looting is observed in the "gray zones".

He stated this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The most difficult moment (with the law enforcement system) occurs at a time when the army is knocking out the Russians, they are retreating. The so-called gray zones. And at this time, the authorities are just beginning to enter. There are very few people in these territories, and of course, certain group of marauders appears at that time," he said.

Therefore, according to him, in such "gray zones" the control of cars at the entrance/exit has been strengthened, and law enforcement officers are creating detachments and groups that make sure that there is no looting.

"Everything, but, above all, it is equipment and valuables," Denysenko answered the question of what steals the most.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense states that the Russian army has received instructions that actually legalize looting in Ukraine.