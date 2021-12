The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Oleh Synehubov as Chairperson of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and his dismissal from the post of Chairperson of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced the adoption of the appropriate decision at a government meeting on Wednesday in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The appointment of Oleh Vasyliovych Synehubov as head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration has been approved," Melnychuk said.

At the same time, according to the statement, the resignation of Synehubov from the post of head of the Poltava Regional State Administration was approved.

Synehubov, 38, Doctor of Law, since November 2015 - Dean of the Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, was a confidant of the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Oleksii Krasov, who ran for constituency 180 in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Aina Tymchuk and appointed Oleksandr Skakun as Acting Head of the Regional Administration.

In 2019, Zelenskyy appointed Synehubov as Poltava governor.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources