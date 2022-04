The command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation deployed a unit of information and psychological operations in the border Belgorod, which was tasked with influencing the Ukrainian military and the population of Kharkiv region in order to demoralize.

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, the enemy command took such a step in order to intensify measures of psychological impact on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilians in the Kharkiv region.

"The goal is to demoralize and end the resistance,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

It is noted that the enemy troops continue to partially block Kharkiv. The units of the invaders do not come into direct fire contact with the Ukrainian military, but carry out regular shelling of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 12, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon that the Russian invaders had increased the intensity of the shelling of the residential areas of the city.

As reported on Wednesday, April 13, by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Russian military fired at residential buildings in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, 3 people were killed, another 4 were injured.

We also reported that according to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, in the east of Ukraine Russian troops are regrouping to resume an offensive on Kharkiv.