Belarus Will Increase Prices For Sugar So That It Is Not Exported To Russia

Selling prices for sugar, which have been unchanged since 2016, will be increased in Belarus. This is done in order to prevent the mass export of sugar to neighboring Russia.

This was reported by Interfax with reference to the Belarusian concern Belgospischeprom on Friday, April 15.

“The current change in the selling price is a preventive measure, taking into account the current market conditions. Against the backdrop of a two-fold price gap with the Russian Federation, experts predict the possibility of mass export of sugar outside of Belarus,” the statement says.

The concern noted a significant increase in demand for sugar. If in January-March 2021, 1-1.5 packs of sugar were sold per capita per month, then in March of this year, about 3 kg of sugar left the store shelves per Belarusian.

“It is clear that one person cannot consume sugar in such volumes. Therefore, today we are forced to take measures to protect the domestic market and increase the selling price of products by 60 kopecks per 1 kg,” said Oleg Zhidkov, chairman of the concern.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, against the backdrop of the depreciation of the ruble and the sanctions imposed against Russia, a global rise in prices begins in the country. Shelves with sugar are periodically filled with goods, but not for long. According to Tyumen residents, the average check in most stores increased by 30-50%.

Meanwhile, in the Russian Federation, the sale of goods to one person is limited. The list includes toilet paper, household chemicals and diapers.