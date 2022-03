Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Ukraine offered the Russian side to resolve the issue of the temporarily occupied Crimea after the end of the war during bilateral negotiations over the next 15 years.

He said this at a briefing on the results of another round of negotiations in Istanbul (Turkey) on March 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for such issues as, for example, Crimea. This is also a separate paragraph of the agreement, in which we propose to fix the position of Ukraine and Russia - for 15 years to conduct bilateral negotiations on the status of Crimea and Sevastopol," Podoliak said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side proposes to the Russian side to fix that Ukraine and Russia for the duration of negotiations, that is, for 15 years, will not use military or armed forces to solve the issue of Crimea.

Besides, Podoliak emphasized that the issues of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are also put into a separate paragraph, which will be discussed in the framework of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

A member of the delegation summed up that all the controversial issues were more or less negotiated by the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, David Arakhamia, said that at the talks in Turkey, Ukraine had offered the Russian side key positions on the security guarantee agreement.