Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, member of the negotiating delegation, believes that Russia is trying to move the war into a partially protracted phase.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians are trying to transfer the war to a partially protracted phase. The reason is too high losses in personnel and equipment. And also the lack of any significant progress in all directions. All this cannot be hidden from their audience. Therefore, the leadership of the Russian Federation is trying to use another tactic in order to drastically reduce the number of losses to an acceptable (from a propaganda point of view) level and not get several hundred killed every day, including top and middle-level commanders," Podoliak believes.

According to him, it is precisely because of the need to reduce all types of losses and try to clean their rear as much as possible from disloyal elements (90-95% of the civilian population), the Russians are trying to introduce new mandatory elements into their military tactics.

"There is a partial intrench of Russians on occupied lines, and such a concentration of forces and means of destruction around our large cities is to create deliberate humanitarian disasters of many thousands. The tactics are absolutely cannibalistic and have clear legal definitions in international law in the section of war crimes and crimes against humanity," Podoliak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is considering the possibility of cordoning off individual groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to issue ultimatums during peace negotiations.